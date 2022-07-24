Brittney Sykes with a Block vs. Las Vegas Aces

Associated Press

For the U.S. women’s relay team, this was a shock. The women pulled a stunner over Jamaica in the 4x100 relay at world championships Saturday, while the favored men finished second after the latest sloppy baton exchange in what has been a ritual since before anyone on this team was born. Bracy fell behind in the anchor leg after twice reaching back and whiffing on the exchange from Elijah Hall, who went tumbling to the ground after he finally got the stick into his teammate's hand.