Brittney Sykes with a Block vs. Chicago Sky

Motor Image Pilipinas, Inc., has launched the refreshed XV, which now features an upgraded look and is packed with additional drive mode improvements. After the official distributor of the six-star badge recently announced the introduction of the facelifted model, MIP marketing manager Uzzi Asuncion said that the official retail of the XV will start tomorrow (Tuesday, June 1). The new XV has been fitted drive modes found separately on its stablemates: the X-Mode found in the Outback and SI (Subaru Intelligent)-Drive on the Levorg, making it more capable than before. These technological features are underpinned by the four Subaru Core Technologies namely EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Boxer Engine, and Subaru Global Platform. Said to complement Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, the X-Mode allows drivers to switch between snow/dirt and deep snow/mud. Meanwhile, the SI-Drive gives drivers options to pick between the vehicle’s “Intelligent” and “Sport” modes. Aside from that, MIP claimed that the suspension of the new Subaru XV has been retuned for a smoother and more comfortable ride. The refreshed Subaru is also fitted with the new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an eight-way power driver’s seat with memory, LED fog lights, reverse auto-tilt door mirrors, and speed-sensing auto door locks. With a sole variant (2.0i-S EyeSight), the new Subaru XV is available in eight hues: Crystal White Pearl, Ice Silver Metallic, Cool Grey Khaki, Pure Red, Crystal Black Silica, Plasma Yellow Pearl (new), Horizon Blue Pearl (new), and Magnetite Grey Metallic (new). Further, MIP revealed that despite the upgrades, the 2021 Subaru XV 2.0i-S EyeSight will be offered at no extra cost compared to the pre-facelift model—wearing a price tag of ₱1.908 million. Moreover, the local distributor said that they are currently offering the latest version of the Subaru XV at the special introductory price of ₱1.828 million until June 30, 2021. “Subaru will bear the full DTI safeguard bond for all Subaru XV units on behalf of its customers,” MIP noted. Based on a previous report, the new XV is scheduled to be revealed in April as well—which reminds us, when is the all-new Outback going to be revealed? Photos from Motor Image Pilipinas Also read: TEST DRIVE: 2019 Subaru XV GT Edition--Eye-Candy Especiale After delay, all-new Subaru Evoltis reaches PH showrooms Subaru Apologizes for Unfortunate Acronym at 2020 Singapore Motor Show