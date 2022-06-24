Brittney Sykes with an Assist vs. Chicago Sky
The NBA welcomed its newest class of rookies in Thursday's draft. USA TODAY Sports breaks down the first round with pick-by-pick analysis.
Steph Curry truly does not have an off switch.
Max Christie caught a stray from Skip Bayless on draft night
The Warriors received high marks from Jay Bilas for trading up to select Ryan Rollins in the second round.
Draymond Green continued taking shots at Kendrick Perkins during the 2022 NBA Draft.
Lewis had a breakout sophomore season with the Golden Eagles, averaging 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds and being named to the all-Big East first team.
Chicago White Sox power hitter Frank Thomas reveals the real reason the White Sox traded Sammy Sosa to the Chicago Cubs 30 years ago.
The Warriors' No. 28 pick in the NBA Draft, Patrick Baldwin Jr., once did his best Steph Curry impression.
The Warriors were active in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft, moving up to take Toledo guard Ryan Rollins.
Kevin O'Connor is very, very high on the Warriors' selection of Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Cavaliers are targeting USC's Isaiah Mobley at No. 49, brother of Evan Mobley, sources tell ESPN. Source: Twitter @wojespn What's the buzz on Twitter? Joe Vardon @ joevardon At 22, the Cavs' Ochai Agbaji is older than Evan ...
Brown: "I would best describe my game as like a point forward."
There is a way Kyrie Irving could join the Lakers this summer if the Brooklyn Nets aren't willing to trade him.