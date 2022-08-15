Brittney Sykes (35 points) Highlights vs. Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles SparksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Brittney Sykes drops 35 points as the Sparks fall short to the Wings on Sunday night.
Brittney Sykes drops 35 points as the Sparks fall short to the Wings on Sunday night.
You can make do without most beard grooming tools, but not this one…
If the chip supply is at risk, the whole economy is, too, writes Forrester Research's Glenn O'Donnell.
According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are more than a dozen people listed as missing throughout the Poconos.
As storms hit harder, NC is putting up a more substantial fight | Opinion
The second leg of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs is at the Wilmington Country Club for the BMW Championship.
The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens [more]
Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Zalatoris and the rest of the players who made the cut.
Goiti Yamauchi beat Neiman Gracie by second-round knockout with an uppercut at Bellator 284 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Zalatoris went from 86th place on Thursday to a wild playoff win to secure the inside track to the $18 million FedEx Cup prize.
A delayed penalty shook up the leaderboard and set up for a tightly-contested final round.
Zalatoris is no longer the best on the PGA Tour without a victory. Already a force in the majors, Zalatoris got that first win out of the way with clutch putts and smart decisions to beat Sepp Straka and capture the first FedEx Cup playoffs event. “It's hard to say, ‘About time,’ when it's your second year on tour, but it's about time," Zalatoris said.
Here are the biggest winners and losers from Week 1 of the preseason for the Raiders
Cameron Smith was assessed a two-stroke penalty for "improper placement of the ball" on the fourth hole in Saturday's third round in Memphis.
Christian Wade, 31, is a professional rugby union player turned American footballer who was a winger for the Premiership side Wasps; he scored 82 tries in 165 appearances between 2011 and 2018.
Predicting the preseason AP Poll and rankings before they come out, changing up a previous version after the Coaches Poll was released.
Who are Mike Tomlin's five best NFL coaches? He shared the list.
Which star player might be next to make the move?
The former Celtics center met his now-wife at Gonzaga, their alma mater.
Cameron Smith's two-stroke penalty, assessed Sunday for an improper ball placement at PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs, elicited a widespread reaction
See the top Twitter reactions to Marlon Vera's knockout win over Dominick Cruz in the UFC on ESPN 41 main event.