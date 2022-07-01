Brittney Griner's trial underway in Russia

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Phoenix Mercury
    Phoenix Mercury
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

WNBA star Brittney Griner could face five to 10 years of detainment in a Russian prison and ESPN investigative reporter T.J. Quinn joins ABC News Live to discuss the trial and what's at stake.

Recommended Stories