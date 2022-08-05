Brittney Griner's teammates speak out on "devastating" 9-year prison sentence

Brittney Griner’s Phoenix Mercury teammates spoke out Thursday, saying that Griner’s 9-year Russian prison sentence is “devastating” and feels like “you’re just waiting for a bomb to drop.”

