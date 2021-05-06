Brittney Griner's return to Mercury brings out social media critics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Metcalfe, Arizona Republic
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One would like to think that an innocuous 10-second TikTok video by Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner welcoming fans back for the coming season would not be anything more than intended.

But that's not how social media works.

Comments to the video attacking Griner were deemed "vile" by the team, which then put out a social media response of its own defending her and WNBA players in general.

The subject came up Thursday during Mercury media day with Griner admitting that she is not immune to social media criticism about her height, deep voice, sexuality or other stones some continue to hurl at her.

MERCURY: Marta Xargay shares details of Breanna Stewart's proposal

DREAM: Assistant becomes surprise head coach after former coach bolts for Baylor

"I'm human," Griner said. "For the most part I do good with (ignoring) it then I have my moments where it's it gets to me. Sometimes I have a little back and forth with somebody on Instagram that is super overentitled or doesn't nothing anything about our league or me.

"Everybody always has opinions, and I'm all for opinions. It's sometimes how they attack or league and us as women playing basketball is just rude and disheartening."

The 6-foot-9 Griner, 30, is going into her ninth WNBA season, all with the Mercury. She played only 12 games last season before leaving the league bubble in Bradenton, Florida, and in February spoke about receiving mental health counseling before returning to basketball overseas with UMMC Ekaterinburg.

"It helped big time," Griner said. "I didn't go overseas until January either so just having that my first break since college. It's always been go, go, go. I hate that it had to come in the middle of the season last year, but it was such a good reset at that time for me to be able to breathe and rest and get myself together fully, not rushed trying to do it."

Brittney Griner, right, celebrates winning her fourth EuroLeague women&#39;s basketball title Sunday with her Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg. Griner next will play for the WNBA Phoenix Mercury in summer 2021.
Brittney Griner, right, celebrates winning her fourth EuroLeague women's basketball title Sunday with her Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg. Griner next will play for the WNBA Phoenix Mercury in summer 2021.

After winning EuroLeague and Russian League titles, Griner is happy to be back with the Mercury to the point of wishing Thursday wasn't a day off from practice due to the media obligations. This also is an Olympic year because of the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Games, and Griner is expected to be part of her second U.S. team, which will be vying for a seventh consecutive gold medal.

Mercury teammates Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith also are U.S. Olympic candidates, and Phoenix also expects to have players representing France (Bria Hartley), Canada (Kia Nurse) and Australia (Alanna Smith, Sara Blicavs). All of which should add up to a WNBA title contending team.

"I have a huge burn underneath my ass because I didn't get to play in the final game," of the 2014 WNBA Finals because of a detached retina, Griner said. "I want to get back to the Finals and play in the very last game and win."

"There's no question we're a better team when she is here," Taurasi said. "We just have to become a more balanced team then we have a much better chance of getting to where we want to go. We all know what BG can do. When she comes here focused and ready to go, she's the most unstoppable force in our game. She looks amazing off her Russian season. She looks strong and fit. It's up to BG what she wants to do. When she's on her game, she makes us one of the best teams in the league."

As for the social media noise, Taurasi offers this advice.

"I don't really live in that world so I couldn't really care less what people have to say. When it comes to BG, she's been battling that her whole life, and she's handled it in such a great way," Taurasi said.

"You can't care so much what a stranger has to say. That's how I approach things. I really only care about what my family cares about me, my teammates, my close friends. If you start worrying about what everybody has to say about you then you're going to be living a very hard life."

Reach the reporter at jeff.metcalfe@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8053. Follow him on Twitter @jeffmetcalfe.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mercury criticize social media attacks on Brittney Griner

Recommended Stories

  • WNBA training camp tracker: Gabby Williams won't play for Sky this season

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports 2021 WNBA training camp tracker. Preseason games will be held May 1-11 with rosters finalized on May 13. Keep up with the league’s latest news before the tipoff of the 25th anniversary season on May 14.

  • Coach who never punts and always attempts onside kicks gets Division I job

    Longtime Pulaski Academy head coach Kevin Kelley is leaving for Presbyterian College. Presbyterian competes at the FCS level.

  • The Fab Five changed basketball. Now they've moved on to bigger things

    The Fab Five changed the world of basketball. Now they've moved onto bigger things.

  • ‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Identity of Robopine: Here’s the Star Under the Mask

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched Season 5 Episode 10 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired May 5 on Fox. Tyrese Gibson may be one of the most competitive contestants to ever appear on “The Masked Singer.” How committed was he to the show’s guessing game? He frequently threw out […]

  • WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu stars in Nike's 'Play New' campaign that encourages people to discover sport in new ways

    I’m about inspiring people to be great in whatever they want to do," Ionescu said about her participation in the campaign.

  • Vaccinated Tourists May Be Able to Travel to Italy by Mid-May

    Despite lockdown restrictions still in place, the prime minister says now is the time to book that Italian summer vacation.

  • Pistons’ Killian Hayes: Out with illness on Thursday vs. Grizzlies

    Hayes had been listed as questionable to play in the contest, but was eventually ruled out before tipoff.

  • The unique ability that has Canelo Alvarez on top of the boxing world

    Alvarez has that rare ability to zero in on what’s important at any given moment and push everything else aside.

  • Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders betting preview: Best bet for title unification bout

    At BetMGM, Alvarez is a whopping -750 favorite to add a third belt to his collection. Saunders is +500.

  • Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose receive $30m offers from Saudi 'Super League' in threat to Ryder Cup

    Many of golf’s biggest names including world No 1 Dustin Johnson and England’s Justin Rose have received contracts worth up to $100m to take part in a breakaway ‘World Tour’ that has forced them to choose between Saudi money and the PGA Tour and perhaps even The Masters and Ryder Cup. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monagan on Tuesday night warned the would-be rebels that they face an instant suspension and a lifetime ban. The mandatory players meeting here at Quail Hollow fell silent as the audience took in the seismic consequences. While the majority considered the Premier Golf League to be dead in the water after significant Tour efforts to kill the idea, Telegraph Sport can reveal that formal offers worth $30m to $50m up front are being mulled over by 11 players, including - alongside Johnson and Rose - Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler. Phil Mickelson has purportedly been offered $100m as the de facto head of the rebels. So, despite the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy - the Northern Irishman who last year declared his opposition to the F1-type scheme - the Saudis are not taking “no” for an answer and have indicated they are intending to start their circuit in September 2022.

  • Damian Lillard with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021

  • Oscar De La Hoya on Canelo: “You don’t bite the hand that feeds you”

    Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya opens up about his relationship with Canelo Alvarez ahead of his big bout with Billy Joe Saunders.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • Fantasy Basketball: Lessons learned from 2020-21 NBA season

    With the fantasy basketball season coming to a close, let's see what lessons we can take with us into the 2021-22 season.

  • Lowry: "All you can do is go out and play hard"

    The Raptors' Kyle Lowry speaks after scoring a season-high 37 points with 11 assists and eight 3-pointers versus the Lakers in a tough road win.

  • Penalty report: Three Cup Series teams fined for lug-nut infractions post-Kansas

    NASCAR officials issued penalties for lug-nut violations Tuesday to three Cup Series teams after last weekend’s event at Kansas Speedway. Each team’s crew chief was fined $10,000 after their cars were found with a single unsecured lug nut following Sunday’s Buschy McBusch Race 400. Those infractions fell under the heading of Section 10.9.10.4 in the […]

  • Soccer-Man United to punish fans who committed criminal acts in protests

    Manchester United will punish fans who committed criminal acts during the protests on Sunday which led to the Premier League game against Liverpool being postponed, the club said on Monday. United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. "The majority of our fans have and will condemn criminal damage, along with any violence towards club staff, police or other fans, and these now become a police matter," United said in a statement.

  • Recap: Jones wins Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Darlington

    NASCAR‘s newest car met NASCAR‘s oldest superspeedway Wednesday night in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series — and one of the sport‘s most iconic cars brought home the checkered flag. Erik Jones raced his No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet from fourth place on a late-race restart to surge past Timmy Hill and Anthony Alfredo […]

  • Former pro golfer Dan Bowling arrested allegedly trying to meet undercover officer posed as minor

    Dan Bowling last competed in 2016 on the Mackenzie Tour.

  • Rickie Fowler returns at Wells Fargo Championship and talks state of game, rival league

    Rickie Fowler hasn't competed on the PGA Tour since the first week of April. The extended break included a lot of golf.