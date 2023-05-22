Brittney Griner's return, impact felt far beyond the court
Brittney Griner played her first home regular season game since her detainment in Russia. Elise Preston looks at how her impact is being felt both on and off the court.
Griner received a pregame ceremony, powerful player introduction and support from the X-Factor in first home game since her Russian detainment ended.
Brittney Griner took the court for her first real WNBA game in nearly 600 days on Friday night in Los Angeles.
“It’s a story everywhere we go. So this year it’ll be a story of joy, a story of happiness, a story of welcome back. That positive energy will probably help our team and be less of a distraction,” Vanessa Nygaard said.
Griner is home, safe, playing basketball again. Smiling, signing autographs, hanging with the next generation of WNBA fans. There was a real chance this day never came.
Griner and Taurasi have played eight seasons together with the Mercury since 2013.
