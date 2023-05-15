Brittney Griner's national anthem stance appears to change after return to Phoenix Mercury

Has Brittney Griner had a change of heart about being on the court for the national anthem during WNBA games?

The Phoenix Mercury star, who spent nearly 10 months in a Russian prison, stood by her teammates on the court during the playing of the national anthem Friday night in a preseason WNBA game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Footprint Center.

“Hearing the national anthem, it definitely hit different,” Griner told reporters after the game. “It’s like when you go for the Olympics, you’re sitting there, about to get gold put on your neck, the flags are going up, and the anthem is playing, it just hits different.”

Those comments were very different from some comments Griner made to The Arizona Republic in 2020.

In that interview, she said: "I honestly feel we should not play the national anthem during our season," Griner said. "I think we should take that much of a stand.

"I don't mean that in any disrespect to our country. My dad was in Vietnam and a law officer for 30 years. I wanted to be a cop before basketball. I do have pride for my country."

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is introduced prior to a WNBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 12, 2023, in Phoenix.

Griner's 2020 comments came amid protests throughout the country in the wake of the Breonna Taylor incident and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I'm going to protest regardless," she told The Republic's Jeff Metcalfe in that interview on July 27, 2020. "I'm not going to be out there for the national anthem. If the league continues to want to play it, that's fine. It will be all season long, I'll not be out there. I feel like more are going to probably do the same thing. I can only speak for myself.

"At the Olympics, I understand, you're playing for your country at that point."

She continued: "I'm glad I'm able to look to my left and to my right at my sisters and see we're all together fighting," Griner said of the WNBA's season-long commitment to social justice issues.

Will Griner continue to stand for the national anthem this season?

The Mercury open the regular season in Los Angeles against the Sparks on Friday at 8 p.m. Arizona time in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN.

