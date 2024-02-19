Brittney Griner's jersey retired
The WNBA star No. 42 was retired by Alma Mater Baylor University.
Griner returned to Baylor for Sunday's ceremony, 12 years after leading the Bears to an undefeated national championship.
Teddy Bridgewater is already spending his retirement exactly how he said he would.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year
Before Travis Kelce was the Chiefs' star tight end and Taylor Swift's boyfriend, he was a college student who tweeted about baseball — a lot.
Hendriks won't pitch in 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August.
NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 is in the books, so its time for the annual event's winners and losers.
Ohtani underwent elbow surgery in September and is working to be ready for the Dodgers’ season opener March 20 in South Korea.
The league tried — really tried — but it could not deliver a dunker better than the G League sensation.
Silver discussed the NBA's recent scoring explosion on All-Star Saturday.
The UFC has a new featherweight champion.
The Wooden Award winner is running it back.
Jorge Martin analyzes how Corbin Burnes, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and others will fare in fantasy baseball with their new teams.
It's the NBA All-Star break, though it's still important to look into any of these free agents to improve your roster. Check out our latest waiver wire suggestions to boost your lineups before the break is over.
Fresh off the NFL playing its first Super Bowl and the NBA in-season tourney taking place in Las Vegas, the city receives more love.
The Bucks are 3-7 under Doc Rivers.
Clark's record-breaking shot could not have been more classically her. She's been doing this for years.
The undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks are the top team in the NCAA's first seeding.
A 10-part documentary on the New England Patriots offers both secrets and dirt on the NFL's greatest dynasty.
Police Chief Stacey Graves said Wednesday's mass shooting "appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire" and killed a 43-year-old mother and local radio DJ.
A single matchup with Miami could for some clubs yield more ticket income than 16 other home games combined. But the Messi games are more than one-off bonanzas.