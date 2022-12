ABC News

Brittney Griner is doing well while recovering in Texas after being freed from Russian detention and returning to the U.S. last week, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Sunday. "She's [in] San Antonio at the Brooke Army Medical Center getting appropriate mental health care as well as physical health care, just to make sure that she's ready for her reintegration back into American society," Kirby told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. Griner, a WNBA star who had pleaded guilty to drug charges after carrying a vape with hashish oil into Russia -- which she maintained was an inadvertent mistake -- was released as part of a prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington.