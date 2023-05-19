Brittney Griner's back: Phoenix Mercury open 2023 WNBA season vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Follow our updates from Los Angeles as Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury prepare to face the Sparks at Crypto.com Arena in their WNBA season opener.

The game can be seen at 8 p.m. Arizona time on ESPN.

‘The only thing that will feel safe and normal is the basketball part’

LOS ANGELES — Few know Brittney Griner better than teammate Diana Taurasi.

The two not only have been with the Mercury since Griner’s rookie season in 2013, but played overseas together in Russia for three seasons. Taurasi’s vast knowledge of playing in Russia for 10 years made her uncertain of Griner’s return.

The same sentiments were echoed by the team as her teammates had to deal with the prospect of never playing with her again.

“I think last year had nothing to do with the basketball court. Personally, we had a sister and a friend imprisoned in Russia, which I know very well is not a very nice place to be,” Taurasi said. “Not in prison per se, but in Russia. That was more emotional and took a toll on us every single day. You really didn’t know what to say on certain days and it was tough, but it was toughest on BG because she was doing the real time.”

When Griner returned to the U.S. in December, Taurasi was one of the first people to welcome her back in San Antonio.

Taurasi understands that the season opener in Los Angeles will attract a lot of attention and will set a precedent of a homecoming tour for Griner across the country. But unlike last year’s road games, the overall mood will be celebratory with Griner on the court.

“At this point, the only thing that will feel safe and normal is the basketball part,” Taurasi said. “I think as a team we’ve been saying, we know that last year was a certain type of attention and this year will be pretty much the same but in a better way because she’s home.”

Nike digital billboard for Brittney Griner right outside of Crypto . com Arena. pic.twitter.com/FKQUTbkuYB — Jenna Ortiz (@jennarortiz) May 19, 2023

Griner's expected new level in the regular season

Griner had her first and only opportunity to get into game shape in a preseason game on May 12 at Footprint Center.

Although her self-evaluations were harsh, she scored 10 points and played over 17 minutes. Conditioning-wise, Griner felt good and wasn’t winded during the game.

“She’s one of the best athletes in the world and the standards she sets for herself are high. When she does not meet those, she’s not too happy,” head coach Vanessa Nygaard said. “That was great for her to have that self-reflection and I know she’s going to come back stronger. From my perspective, our coaching staff, our support staff, our training staff, she needs to give herself a chance here because it’s a big change for her.”

She’s expected to show a different level once the regular season officially begins on Friday.

Mercury announce opening-night roster

On Friday morning the Mercury announced their active roster for the first game of their 27th WNBA season and second under coach Vanessa Nygaard:

Guards: Sophie Cunningham, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Moriah Jefferson, Shey Peddy, Sug Sutton, Diana Taurasi, Evina Westbrook.

Forwards: Liz Dixon, Michaela Onyenwere, Kadi Sissoko, Brianna Turner.

Centers: Brittney Griner, Megan Gustafson.

Roster notes: Dixon is on a replacement-player contract as she fills in for Diggins-Smith, who is out on maternity leave ... Three players have been ruled out of Friday's opener due to injury: Gustafson (left foot), Peddy (right achilles) and Cunningham (left knee).

Mercury vs. Sparks pregame reading

Brittney Griner's national anthem stance appears to change after return to Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner makes debut on the court in preseason game at home

Michaela Onyenwere looking to rebound in new opportunity with Phoenix Mercury

'More in the tank': Diana Taurasi is ready for 19th season with Phoenix Mercury

Mercury center Brittney Griner warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 12, 2023, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 'She's home:' Griner, Phoenix Mercury open WNBA season at LA Sparks