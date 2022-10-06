64

Brittney Griner’s wife details call from Russian prison

Brittney Griner's appeal of her nine-year prison sentence in Russia has been scheduled for October 25. “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King sits down exclusively with her wife, Cherelle Griner, for her first interview since Brittney Griner's sentencing. Cherelle shares what happened on a phone call with Brittney from Russia that left her crying in bed for days.

Recommended Stories

  • US and South Korea launch missiles drill in response to North Korea latest threat

    The South Korean and United States militaries launched four Army Tactical Missile Systems in response to North Korea latest threat.The missiles drill was claimed to be a demonstration of precision strike capabilities against North Korea.North Korea conducted its longest-ever weapons test Tuesday, 4 October.The launch was its most provocative weapons demonstration this year.Source: AP/South Korea Defense Ministry

  • High school football team cancels football season after 'Slave Auction,' FOX Faceoff team discusses

    A high school football team in northern California has been benched for the entire season after the superintendent saw a video of players acting out a slave auction. Charles Adams and Quanell X discuss the decision.

  • Your Daily Singles Horoscope for October 06, 2022

    Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.

  • Monkeypox cases map: Track the outbreak across the U.S.

    The monkeypox outbreak is growing in the U.S. This map tracks monkeypox cases across the country, updated multiple times weekly.

  • Turkey farm workers charged with animal cruelty after being caught on video

    Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms.

  • How to Get Free Crocs This Week in Honor of the Company's 20th Anniversary

    Get a new pair of Crocs to celebrate this 'Croctober'!

  • The Choice A Black Mother Made After Cancer Diagnosis While Pregnant

    A mother of two finds out she has cancer while she is 8 months pregnant with her third child.

  • What you need to know about the protests in Iran

    STORY: Iran's clerical rulers have been grappling with the biggest nationwide unrest in years, with support spreading abroad in western capitals. Here's what you need to know. [How the protests grew]People across Iran have joined protests since the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police who detained the 22 year old in Tehran on September 13 for "inappropriate attire."The officers, who enforce strict hijab rules, rejected accusations she was beaten, saying she fell ill as she waited with other detained women.Students and universities have become a focal point of the demonstrations; the greatest challenge to the country's clerical elite in years, amid calls for the downfall of the Islamic Republic.But many Iranians, including celebrities, have taken part or offered support for the protests.Three weeks in, rights groups say thousands have been arrested and hundreds injured, with over 150 deaths. [Response of Iranian authorities]The Iranian authorities are waging a deadly crackdown - even if observers do not believe the Shi'ite clerical establishment is close to being toppled.President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered an investigation into Mahsa Amini's death. Ayatollah Khamenei says it "deeply broke my heart", but he's given his full backing to security forces. The Basij, a volunteer militia affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards, has played a big role in quelling the unrest, alongside riot police. Video said to have been filmed at a school in Shiraz, shows about 50 female pupils shouting "Basij get lost." Authorities have reported numerous deaths among the security forces.State-organized counter protests have been mounted. Iran has also accused adversaries, including the U.S. and Britain, of orchestrating the unrest. [International reaction]Amini's death and the crackdown are compounding international tensions, already heightened by stalled negotiations on reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal.Ravina Shamdasani is a UN human rights spokesperson:"There are reports that Miss Amini was beaten on the head with a baton, and her head was banged against the vehicle by so-called morality police. Authorities have stated that she died of natural causes // Miss Amini’s tragic death and allegations of torture and ill treatment must be promptly, impartially and effectively investigated by an independent competent authority, that ensures, in particular, that her family has access to justice and the truth."Female protesters have cut their hair during rallies around the world. In France, leading actresses have cut locks of their hair, and a Swedish member of the European parliament snipped off her ponytail. The U.S. has said it will impose "further costs" on Iranian officials responsible for violence against protesters.

  • Fort Lauderdale High School student dies by suicide on school grounds

    A Fort Lauderdale High School student died by suicide Thursday morning on the school campus, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Gollan, who emphasized the need to raise awareness about student mental health issues.

  • Lucky Dog Attends Mets Game And Ends Up With Home Run Ball

    What a good boy!

  • OPEC+ angers US with major oil output cut

    Saudi Arabia, Russia and other top oil producers agreed on a major cut in production on Wednesday to boost crude prices -- a move denounced by the United States as a concession to Moscow that will further hurt the global economy. The 13-nation OPEC cartel headed by Riyadh and its 10 allies led by Moscow agreed to reduce output by two million barrels per day from November at a meeting in Vienna, the group said in a statement. It is the biggest cut since the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020, raising fears that it will turbocharge oil prices at a time when countries are already facing soaring energy-fuelled inflation. Saudi Arabia's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, defended the move, saying the cartel's priority was "to maintain a sustainable oil market", at a press conference following OPEC+'s first in-person meeting since March 2020. But the decision drew a swift rebuke from US President Joe Biden, who had made a controversial trip to Saudi Arabia in July under pressure as Americans faced rising prices at fuel stations. The timing is also bad for Biden's political agenda as it comes ahead of US midterm elections next month. "It's clear that OPEC+ is aligning with Russia with today's announcement," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said aboard Air Force One. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and top economic advisor Brian Deese said in a statement that Biden was "disappointed by the shortsighted decision by OPEC+". Western allies led by the United States have tried to isolate Russia's economy, which relies heavily on energy exports, in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. - Oil prices rise - OPEC+ decided to slash its output as oil prices fell below $90 per barrel in recent months over concerns about the global economy, after soaring to $140 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The international benchmark, Brent North Sea crude, was up at $93.43 following Wednesday's announcement. The oil production cut could give sanctions-hit Russia a boost ahead of a European Union ban on most of its crude exports later this year and as the Group of Seven wealthy democracies mull a cap on the country's oil prices. Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak, who is under US sanctions and attended the OPEC+ meeting, said a price cap would have a "detrimental effect" on the global oil sector. He warned that Russian companies would "not supply oil to those countries" that introduce such a cap. "There is a reason why Russia is ready to participate with an OPEC cut -- because they are not sure whether they will find somebody to buy this oil," Patrick Pouyanne, chairman of French oil giant TotalEnergies, said at a London oil industry conference. Collectively known as&nbsp;OPEC+, the alliance drastically slashed output by almost 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April 2020 to reverse a massive drop in crude prices caused by Covid lockdowns. OPEC+ began to raise production last year after the market improved. Output returned to pre-pandemic levels this year, but only on paper as some members have struggled to meet their quotas. The group agreed last month on a small, symbolic cut of 100,000 bpd from October, the first in more than a year. Consumer countries had pushed for months for&nbsp;OPEC+ to open taps more widely to bring down prices, but the group ignored them again. Biden travelled to Saudi Arabia in July in part to convince the kingdom to loosen the production taps. The trip saw Biden meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman despite his promise to make Riyadh a "pariah" following the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. While the cut was not welcomed by the United States, several OPEC+ nations have struggled to meet their quotas in the first place. The next ministerial OPEC meeting will be on December 4. In recent months, the cartel and its partners met online each month. burs-jza/

  • Ford's transition team a diverse group of leaders from throughout the area

    Craig Ford has named a transition committee featuring business, education, government and nonprofit leaders from throughout Etowah County.

  • Angelina Jolie Describes Alleged Brad Pitt Abuse From 2016 Plane Trip in Newly Unsealed Court Docs

    Angelina Jolie describes Brad Pitt's alleged abuse toward her in newly unsealed court docs. As part of her countersuit against the 'Bullet Train' star, Angelina shares details about a plane altercation in 2016 involving her ex and their children.

  • Durham city leaders to discuss social district

    On Thursday, Durham city leaders will discuss and hear a presentation about what the district would look like.

  • Count Day brings good news for several Holland-area school districts

    West Ottawa, Zeeland and Black River all saw an increase in students during the Oct. 5 Count Day compared to last school year.

  • Weather Forecast: October 6, 2022

    FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King has the forecast.

  • Babysitter charged with raping multiple children while in his care

    The youngest victim identified to date is 6.

  • Weather Forecast: October 5, 2022

    FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King has the forecast.

  • Wife of Brittney Griner says WNBA star is at her 'weakest moment' in Russia

    WNBA star Brittney Griner is at her “absolute weakest moment in life right now” as she faces a hearing in Russia later this month for her appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, Griner's wife said in an interview aired Thursday.

  • TJ Siderio shooting: Former Philadelphia police officer held on all charges in shooting death of 12-year-old

    Former officer Edsaul Mendoza is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder, third-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter in connection with the deadly shooting of 12-year-old Thomas "TJ" Siderio.