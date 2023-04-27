Brittney Griner on whether she would play overseas during offseason again
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner answers the question of whether playing basketball internationally is a need or want.
Griner and Taurasi have played eight seasons together with the Mercury since 2013.
Griner said the journey to returning to basketball from “basically doing nothing” was strenuous and is “still a process.”
"That day was the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life which only now am I ready to share," Griner said in a news release.
Brittney Griner's travel plan will be "confidential," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told The Associated Press.
