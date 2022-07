ABC News

As WNBA star Brittney Griner appeals to Joe Biden for help in getting released from Russian custody, her case is a "top priority" for the president, according to the White House. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during a briefing on Tuesday that Biden read Griner's handwritten letter, which was sent to the White House on Monday, and her note was "very personal" to him. "I'm not going to share any personal interaction that I had with the president," Jean-Pierre told ABC News when asked about Biden's reaction.