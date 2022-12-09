Brittney Griner to undergo evaluation at military hospital, WNBA future TBD I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

Brittney Griner is expected to land at a San Antonio military hospital to undergo evaluation upon her release from a Russian penal colony, after a prisoner exchange for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout

Russian media captured parts of Griner’s voyage from Russia to the United Arab Emirates, which included the exchange with Bout on the tarmac

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert made a statement on Griner’s release and what the next steps are for the Phoenix Mercury star with regard to her basketball career

Baker Mayfield made his debut for the Rams and led L.A. to a late comeback win over the Raiders

Congress exposed details of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s reported misconduct, ranging from allegations that he wanted to hire a private investigator to look into NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and that made the most stereotypical “rich guy villain” move to evade being served a subpoena