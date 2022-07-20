Brittney Griner timeline: What has happened since the WNBA star was detained

More than five months have passed since Brittney Griner attempted to enter Russia and instead wound up facing drug charges that could keep her imprisoned for years.

The two-time Olympic gold medal winner and eight-time WNBA All-Star is being "wrongfully detained," according to the United States government by Russia on charges of bringing vape cartridges filled with hashish oil in her luggage while returning to play for her professional team there.

Griner remained in pre-trial detention for more than three months prior to this month's trial. She could remain imprisoned until Dec. 20 if no verdict is reached. Her lawyers have said they expect a decision in August, however.

Here is a timeline of events dating back to Griner's arrest.

Feb. 17: Griner stopped at airport

Although the public would not know for more than two weeks, Griner is stopped by Russian authorities. Images later released showed her going through security at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport while returning to play for her Russian professional basketball team, UMMC Ekaterinburg.

Griner's arrest would not be made public for nearly three weeks. Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) later said on March 9 that the arrest took place on Feb. 17.

Feb. 24: Russia invades Ukraine

After weeks of ramped up troop activity near the country's shared border, Russia begins a bloody invasion of Ukraine. In response, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with military support and levied economic sanctions on Russia.

March 5: News breaks about Brittney Griner's arrest

The Russian Federal Customs Service says that they detained a "professional basketball player, a member of the US National Basketball Association, a two-time Olympic basketball champion in the US team." Russian state news agency TASS identified the player as Griner.

The Russian Federal Customs Service maintains Griner carried vape cartridges filled with "cannabis oil."

The WNBA, the Phoenix Mercury and USA Basketball all said they are monitoring the situation.

March 6: U.S. government speaks about Griner

At a press briefing, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is asked about Griner's arrest for the first time.

"We have an embassy team that’s working on the cases of other Americans who are detained in Russia," Blinken said alongside Moldova President Maia Sandu. "We’re doing everything we can to see to it that their rights are upheld and respected.

When asked about Griner's case since, Blinken has referred generally to "all detained Americans abroad."

March 7: Cherelle Griner speaks out

Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, posts an emotional Instagram message thanking supporters and confirming Brittney Griner has been in Russia for weeks.

"My heart, our hearts, are all skipping beats every day that goes by," Cherelle Griner wrote. "I miss your voice. I miss your presence.," You’re our person! There are no words to express this pain. I’m hurting, we’re hurting. We await the day to love on you as a family."

March 17: Pre-trial detainment extended

Russian state media reported earlier in the day that Griner's pre-trial detention had been extended until May 19. A U.S. State Department official told USA TODAY Sports the embassy in Moscow was being denied consular access.

March 23: Griner allowed to meet U.S. officials

Consular access is finally granted and State Department spokesman Ned Price said Griner was "in good condition."

Brittney Griner arrives for a court appearance on July 7, 2022.

April 27: Trevor Reed freed

An American considered "wrongfully detained" in Russia, ex-Marine Trevor Reed, is freed in a prisoner exchange. Griner and Paul Whelan remain in custody.

Reed appeared at a rally for Griner on June 9 in her hometown of Houston, Texas and advocated for the release of her and Whelan.

May 3: U.S. classifies Griner as 'wrongfully detained'

The U.S. State Department says that it has reclassified Brittney Griner as being "wrongfully detained" by the Russian government. Thus, Griner's case transfers to the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs within the State Department.

May 6: WNBA season begins

The WNBA season begins on a bittersweet note. Teams display "BG 42" decals on courts and players wear "We are BG" shirts throughout the season.

May 25: Cherelle Griner on Good Morning America

Cherelle Griner goes on "Good Morning America" and tells Robin Roberts she wants President Joe Biden to act and bring her wife home.

"I just keep hearing, 'He has the power,' 'she's political pawn,'" Cherelle Griner said. "If they're holding her because they want you (Biden) to do something then I want you to do it."

May 27: Brittney Griner detained 100 days

The 100th day of Brittney Griner's detention in Russia.

June 13: State Dept. officials meet with Mercury

State Department officials, including those from the hostage affairs office, met with members of the Mercury concerning the Biden administration's efforts to secure her release.

June 27: Pre-trial detention extended 6 months

A judge sets Griner's trial to begin that Friday. The charges Griner faces could carry a 10-year sentence.

July 1: Trial begins

Russian legal experts characterized the trial as a "sham," but Griner's trial opened with two witness testimonies and the absence of two others.

Brittany Griner is introduced at the WNBA All Star Game in Chicago.

July 4: Griner's letter to Biden released

Representatives for Griner shared a few lines from the hand-written note to Biden, including:

″…As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever,” Griner wrote.

July 6: Biden, Harris call Cherelle Griner

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris speak by phone with Cherelle Griner.

"The president called Cherelle to reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney’s release as soon as possible," the White House said in a statement.

July 7: Griner pleads guilty

Griner pleaded guilty to the drug charges, saying she had accidentally packed the cartridges into her luggage.

"I'd like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn't want to break the law," Griner said in English, per Reuters.

The guilty plea was also a tool to secure a more lenient sentence, according to experts.

July 14: Griner receives support in courtroom

In court again, Griner at one point held up a photo of fellow WNBA players wearing her name and No. 42 on their uniforms in tribute during part of the 2022 All-Star Game.

The captain and general manager of UMMC Ekaterinburg also testified on behalf of Griner's character.

July 15: Lawyer argues Griner allowed to use marijuana

“The attending physician gave Brittney recommendations for the use of medical cannabis,” said her lawyer, Maria Blagovolina. “The permission was issued on behalf of the Arizona Department of Health.”

July 26: Brittney Griner's next court date

Griner's lawyers have said they expect the case to wrap up in August.

