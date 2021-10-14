Brittney Griner threw down a dunk in the WNBA Finals, and NBA stars sitting courtside lost their minds

Brittney Griner threw down a dunk midway through the first quarter in Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals.

The 6-foot-9 Phoenix Mercury center got the feed from teammate Shey Peddy, then beat Chicago Sky forward Azurá Stevens into the paint before rising up for the one-handed slam.

Phoenix Suns players - including Chris Paul, Jae Crowder, and more - who were sitting courtside at the game sprang out of their seats to celebrate the dunk as soon as she threw it down.

Griner scored the Mercury's first 10 points of the contest and led the team in both points and rebounds heading into halftime.