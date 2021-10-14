  • Oops!
Brittney Griner threw down a dunk in the WNBA Finals, and NBA stars sitting courtside lost their minds

Meredith Cash
·1 min read
Brittney Griner.
Brittney Griner. AP Photo/Ralph Freso

  • Brittney Griner threw down a dunk midway through the first quarter in Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals.

  • The 6-foot-9 Phoenix Mercury center got the feed from teammate Shey Peddy, then beat Chicago Sky forward Azurá Stevens into the paint before rising up for the one-handed slam.

  • Phoenix Suns players - including Chris Paul, Jae Crowder, and more - who were sitting courtside at the game sprang out of their seats to celebrate the dunk as soon as she threw it down.

  • Griner scored the Mercury's first 10 points of the contest and led the team in both points and rebounds heading into halftime.

  • Check out the spectacular play from multiple angles - and the NBA players' reactions - below:

