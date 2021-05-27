Brittney Griner Tallies Season-High 27 PTS (May 26, 2021)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Brittney Griner stuffed the stat sheet and scored a season-high in a loss to the Aces.27 PTS | 11 REB | 3 BLK | 2 AST

Recommended Stories