Brittney Griner talks emotional return to Phoenix Mercury
In a press conference Thursday, the three-time WNBA Champion spoke about her path back to basketball after her release from Russia late last year.
Griner and Taurasi have played eight seasons together with the Mercury since 2013.
Brittney Griner's travel plan will be "confidential," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told The Associated Press.
Kim Mulkey was largely quiet about Brittney Griner’s arrest and detainment in Russia despite them winning a national title together at Baylor.
