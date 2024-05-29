Brittney Griner still out as Phoenix Mercury face Liberty, Lynx

Everything that could've possibly gone wrong for the Phoenix Mercury occurred in their 70-47 road loss to the WNBA's top team and unbeaten Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.

Things won't get easier for Phoenix (3-3) as it continues a three-game road trip before hosting the young Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.

It's been especially difficult without Brittney Griner (left foot-toe), who's out indefinitely and hasn't played since the first of Phoenix's two preseason games.

Phoenix played the second of back-to-back games at the defending Eastern Conference champion New York Liberty (4-2), led by the reigning MVP Breanna Stewart, on Wednesday.

“You flush this one. You’re moving on. You don’t have time to break it down," Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts said after losing to Connecticut. "We’ll talk about it a little bit tomorrow, but we gotta ready for the Liberty. This was an outlier. I don’t think this is something that we’re gonna talk too much about. We’re just gonna keep moving.”

The Mercury was without one starting guard in Becca Allen (concussion protocol) for the second straight contest, and backup point guard Sug Sutton (right ankle) was questionable against New York. Sutton was out at Connecticut.

After New York, the Mercury face the Minnesota Lynx (4-1), led by three-time All-Star Napheesa Collier. Minnesota currently has the league's second-best record, is second in scoring (88.6 per game), and is No. 1 in defensive rating (91.2), steals (11.8) 3-point percentage (38.6), and field goal percentage (47.0).

Phoenix ranks seventh, eighth, ninth, eighth, sixth, and last at 12th in those respective categories.

It was all good just a week ago before Phoenix's two straight blowout losses to the fifth-place Dallas Wings on Saturday and then at Connecticut.

The Phoenix Mercury were on a three-game win streak, which included handing the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces their second regular-season home loss since last year.

Phoenix's top newcomer Kahleah Copper reached a historic scoring streak for the team and WNBA, which earned her Western Conference Player of the Week honors.

Then things went in reverse for Phoenix. Its tandem Diana Taurasi and Copper had 28 and 32 against Dallas, respectively.

Dallas' top player Arike Ogunbowale dropped 40 points and three of their other starters scored in double digits on the Mercury. Also, Connecticut's top duo DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas filled out the stat sheet in addition to their combined 29 points, whereas Taurasi and Copper were held to a combined 13 points, 4-of-25, and 0-of-12 from the 3.

But it will take more than just Taurasi, Copper, Natasha Cloud, and Sophie Cunningham for the short-handed Phoenix to prevent a three-game skid.

“It takes all of us. It’s a team effort. It’s not just one person who can shut it down. It’s about what’s on the court and everybody on the bench," Griner's replacement starting big Natasha Mack said after the Sun game. "Most of our team is still new. The chemistry, we’re still learning each other. It’s early in the season. All we can do is bounce back from that.”

