Brittney Griner re-signs with Phoenix Mercury on one-year deal, per reports

Brittney Griner is officially heading back to the WNBA.

According to multiple reports, Griner re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury, inking a one-year deal.

Griner has spent each of her nine seasons with the franchise since being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2013 WNBA Draft.

Griner was convicted in September on drug possession charges after Russian authorities said she was found with vape cartridges in her carry-on luggage at Sheremetyevo Airport outside of Moscow last Feb. 17.

She was released from a Russian penal colony Dec. 8 after a prisoner exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout.

As Griner returns to the basketball court, concerns about her safety while traveling have been raised.

FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner sits during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Brittney Griner said she's "grateful" to be back in the United States and plans on playing basketball again next season for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury a week after she was released from a Russian prison and freed in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange. "It feels so good to be home!" Griner posted to Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in her first public statement since her release. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Griner, a seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, has said she intends to return to the Mercury for the 2023 season, but traveling to road games may be different.

The WNBA does not allow teams to charter flights. The league's collective bargaining agreement stipulates teams fly commercially and players receive "premium economy" seating, if available.

Griner, 32, a three-time first-team All-WNBA performer, has averaged 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and nearly two blocks per game during her professional career.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury agree on one-year contract