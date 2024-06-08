Brittney Griner shows flashes of old self in first half vs. Lynx

Brittney Griner made her long anticipated season debut for the Phoenix Mercury on Friday at Footprint Center against the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Lynx.

Griner was listed in the starting lineup, and the team posted on its X account (formerly Twitter) her return Friday night prior to the 7 p.m. game.

BREAKING NEWS: SEASON DEBUT FOR NO.42 BRITTNEY GRINER!



MAKE SOME NOISE FOR HER TONIGHT, X-FACTOR 💜

Griner has missed the last 10 games with a toe injury that occurred after playing her first preseason game against the Seattle Storm on May 7. The six-time All-Star center had five points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in that preseason loss at the Seattle Storm on May 7.

On Thursday, Griner went through full contact, including a scrimmage, for the first time since she was sidelined.

The Mercury have been sporting a much smaller lineup without the 6-9 Griner at center and have played 6-4 Natasha Mack in that position. Mack has done well with the task and has averaged 2.1 blocks per game and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner argues for a call against the Los Angeles Sparks during the third quarter on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Griner was injured and did not play. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Griner showing an adjustment period in first half

Griner has shown flashes of the player she’s known to be, delivering shots in the paint and limiting opponents with her defense. However, there still are adjustments.

The Mercury led the Lynx, 38-35, at the half.

Griner has two turnovers in the first half and was still learning to be in sync with her teammates after missing all 10 regular-season games and a preseason game. Kahleah Copper’s pass to Griner at the rim sailed out of bounds during the second quarter, resulting in a loss of an open layup.

However, the Mercury have benefited from having Griner in the post as the Lynx haven’t been able to win the rebounding battle and are losing 23-13 to the Mercury.

Griner has made some big plays, including when she beat out guard Olivia Epoupa to the rim and drew an and one for the three-point play. In 11 minutes of action, she finished the first half with nine points on 3-of-4 shooting and one rebound.

Griner showing a sample size early on

Head coach Nate Tibbetts made it clear that the Mercury would ease Griner into action after missing 10 games with a toe injury and so far has played four minutes in each of the first two quarters.

The Mercury have been close with the Lynx throughout the first half, much in part because of Griner’s impact with her size.

In the second quarter, Griner drew a foul from Lynx center Dorka Juhasz and sunk both free throws to put the Mercury ahead 27-23 after the Lynx made a run to close the six-point deficit from the first quarter.

Through eight minutes, Griner has had just one rebound and four points.

Griner makes an impact in opening minutes

Griner won the opening tipoff against Napheesa Collier, which was then grabbed by Natasha Cloud. Griner in the post has been opening opportunities for Becca Allen and Diana Taurasi, including a 3-pointer from Allen to start the game.

Griner’s first layup came at 6:05 on a feed from Kahleah Copper as the Mercury are keeping up with the Lynx. Griner was taken out after four minutes on the floor and has gone 1-for-2 with one rebound and one turnover.

