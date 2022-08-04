Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Phoenix Mercury
    Phoenix Mercury
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

A Russian court found WNBA star Brittney Griner guilty of deliberately smuggling drugs into the country and sentenced her to nine years in prison. President Biden denounced the verdict. Attention now turns to the possibility of a high-stakes prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia. Nancy Cordes has the details.

Recommended Stories

  • Griner sentencing in Russia 'tough to see' coach says

    The head coach of Brittney Griner's WNBA team said the nine-year sentence handed out to its star player by a Russian court on Thursday was devastating -- even though it was no surprise.

  • Griner's high school coach frustrated by verdict

    STORY: “So, it’s been very difficult, especially because I know Brittney is a great person.”Debbie Jackson is Brittney Griner's former high school basketball coach.She's known the WNBA star for well over a decade - and says she was frustrated to hear Thursday's verdict.“It’s, it’s been sad."Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after being found guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into the country.It's a ruling U.S. President Joe Biden called 'unacceptable'.Jackson says she's upset - but she can’t imagine what Griner’s family is going through. “And to think that you have a daughter and you can’t give them encouragement, try to boost their morale. My heart goes out to the whole Griner family as well as her wife.”She describes Griner as someone who never wanted to be the center of attention and always had a good sense of humor. “She’s a very caring person and I think a lot of that comes from she knows the side of when they’re, she has been bullied for her sexual orientation. She’s black. She’s a woman, very tall stature. You know, she’s bullied about her height. And so, I think she knows, she is a very caring person because she knows how words can hurt cause she experienced that.”With the trial over, Jackson hopes talks between the U.S. and Russia will lead to a solution for Griner and other Americans held in Russia. “I’m praying that both sides will negotiate in good faith and that Brittney and other Americans that are in Russian prison can come back home. Cause, cause every one of our citizens deserves consideration... She’s always in my prayers. Every night.”

  • Brittany Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison

    WNBA Star Brittany Griner has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for having cannabis oil

  • Gregory Small Jr. found not guilty of aggravated assault by reason of insanity

    An additional hearing will be held Sept. 6 to determine where and how Small's treatment will be conducted.

  • Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison on drug charge

    WNBA star Brittney Griner was convicted and sentenced to 9 years in a Russian prison for bringing cannabis vape cartridges into the country. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab, legal contributor Jessica Levinson, and Jonathan Franks, who has worked with families of other detained Americans, join anchors Lana Zak and Nikki Battiste with the breaking news.

  • Reactions to Brittney Griner's conviction, 9-year sentence

    WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession and smuggling Thursday. It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates. — President Joe Biden said.

  • Brittney Griner verdict: Basketball world, politicians react to sentencing

    Reactions pour in after WNBA start Brittney Griner was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession and smuggling in Russia on Thursday.

  • White House still working to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner home

    The White House is repeating calls for Russia to release Brittney Griner after she was sentenced to nine years by a Russian judge on drug charges.

  • Watch: Brittney Griner Is Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison

    U.S. women’s basketball star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison Thursday after being convicted of bringing marijuana with criminal intent into the country in February. Griner’s lawyers said they would file an appeal. Photo: Anton Novoderezhkin/Zuma Press

  • If Kari Lake wins, the showdown for Arizona governor is only getting started

    Kari Lake ran her campaign on delusions. If numbers hold and she wins, can she reset for the race ahead?

  • Tesla shareholders set to vote on 3-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains what to expect at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting.

  • Reaction from NBA, WNBA worlds to sentencing of Brittney Griner in Russia

    The basketball world, and beyond, reacted with both shock and support for Griner.

  • Brittney Griner Breaks Down in Court While Explaining Why She Pled Guilty to Drug Charges

    During her Aug. 4 appearance in a Russian court, Brittney Griner became emotional as she explained why she entered a guilty plea in her drug smuggling case.

  • Drivers racing on Florida bridge get unpleasant surprise as 3rd vehicle joins, cops say

    “Wished I could have seen the looks on their faces.”

  • Filipino American MMA fighter takes down NYC man accused of six separate unprovoked attacks

    A Filipino American mixed martial artist reportedly stopped an attacker after witnessing him hit another man in an unprovoked attack in New York City. Ro Malabanan, a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, was heading to work when saw a homeless man, later identified as 28-year-old Samuel Frazier, sucker-punch a construction worker in SoHo on July 27, according to reports. Witnesses informed Malabanan that Frazier had also attacked other men before the construction worker, prompting the mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter to chase after the man.

  • Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in drug trial

    U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.

  • Exclusive-Coach Hammon, once a star in Russia, urges Putin to free Brittney Griner

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A top coach for U.S. women's pro basketball who once represented Russia at the Olympics has made a plea for Russian President Vladimir Putin to "do the right thing" and quickly release American star player Brittney Griner https://www.reuters.com/world/us/brittney-griner-appears-russian-court-after-us-makes-swap-offer-2022-08-02. Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, who as a player spent years in Russia and won Olympic bronze for her adopted country, said it was upsetting to see a fellow member of the tight-knit women’s basketball community locked up for nearly six months. Washington says Griner is wrongfully detained in Russia https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/us-basketball-star-griner-set-testify-russian-trial-2022-07-27.

  • What Oscar Robertson will remember most about Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell

    In an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today," Robertson was interviewed by host Malika Andrews on the life of Bill Russell.

  • Shareef O’Neal responds to constructive feedback from Robert Horry

    O'Neal responded to some recent criticism from seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry.

  • Trade rumor rankings: Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and more

    HoopsHype ranks the 10 players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the past week, led by Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell.