Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison as U.S. officials seek prisoner swap
WNBA star Brittney Griner Thursday was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison after being convicted of drug possession. The Biden administration is focused on bringing both Griner and Paul Whelan, another American imprisoned in Russia, back to the U.S. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes reports.