Brittney Griner Scores Game-High 28 Points in Game 4
Brittney Griner was a force down low, scoring 28 points in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV.
Allie Quigley scores 26 points, Candace Parker has a double-double (16 points, 13 rebounds) and Courtney Vandersloot dishes 15 assists as the Chicago Sky win the WNBA Championship.
Allie Quigley was clutch in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV with 26 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Sky won their first-ever WNBA title.
Kahleah Copper was named the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP after the Chicago Sky won its first championship on Sunday.
Candace Parker returned home to bring Chicago a championship. She did just that.
The Chicago Sky won the franchise's first WNBA Championship after a huge fourth-quarter comeback.
Coach Sandy Brondello spoke after the game before the team reportedly left on the team bus, while Diana Taurasi allegedly broke the visiting locker room door.
The Chicago Sky and Phoenix Sky play in WNBA Finals Game 4 on Sunday. The Sky can win its first WNBA championship.
The Chicago Sky have won its first WNBA title in franchise history.