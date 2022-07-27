Brittney Griner says "no one explained" the situation when she was detained

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Phoenix Mercury
    Phoenix Mercury
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

WNBA star Brittney Griner testified in a Russian court on Wednesday that she was never informed of her rights, was not provided thorough interpretations, and was not told which documents she was signing when she was detained in a Moscow airport in February.

Recommended Stories