Brittney Griner says 2024 All-Star in Phoenix will be ‘a lot of fun’

The WNBA All-Star Weekend returns to Phoenix in 2024, the league announced. This will be the third time the Phoenix Mercury have hosted the event.

They most recently hosted the festivities in 2014.

“The WNBA is excited to bring WNBA All-Star (Game) back to Phoenix for the third time in our nearly three-decade history,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “Having an inaugural WNBA franchise in the Mercury host this two-day celebration is perfect as the basketball world focuses its eyes on the WNBA and today’s greatest stars.”

The event will take place at Footprint Center, home of the three-time WNBA champion Mercury.

“As I’ve said from Day 1, we are going to make Phoenix one of the leading basketball destinations in the world and the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is going to be an unbelievable experience,” said Mat Ishbia, Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns owner. “As the women’s game continues to grow and reach new heights, we are going to put on an All-Star weekend that will accelerate that growth and elevate the league. I want to thank the WNBA and the entire Phoenix community for coming together to help bring the WNBA All-Star Game to the Valley. I couldn’t be more excited to show the world what Phoenix basketball is all about.”

When asked what to expect at All-Star Weekend in Phoenix, Brittney Griner of the Mercury said: “A lot of fun, a lot of fun. It’s going to be some special things going on. So you’re just going to have to come and see what happens. Hope you get an invite.”

