Brittney Griner’s road to recovery
The WNBA star’s agent says Griner is “doing really well” in her first weekend home since being released from imprisonment in Russia. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has the new details.
David Whelan, brother of wrongfully detained former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, said on Saturday that former President Trump was not “prepared to” or “interested in” working toward his brother’s release. “I think the first two years, partly I think the Trump administration was not prepared to or not interested in working on wrongful detention cases,”…
Musk mocked Fauci over COVID action, and accused Yael Roth of sexual exploitation.
Kanye West is currently banned from the platform after tweeting anti-semitic remarks, including the image of a swastika.
Two Ocean County animal shelters have temporarily suspended calls for donations after receiving an overwhelming response for a group of Brick pets.
(Bloomberg) -- After spending the past two weeks participating in media interviews, former FTX Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried is being more selective when it comes to appearing before Congress to discuss the collapse of his cryptocurrency empire. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Mus
Brittney Griner made a return to the court and dunked in her first workout since her release from Russia.
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith says it was the execution that was the problem on their penultimate drive against the Dallas Cowboys.
Gun violence that erupted in Chicago over the weekend wounded 20 people, including a 14-year-old boy, and killed at least six others, police said Monday morning.
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Saturday rejected former President Trump as the leader of the Republican Party and said the GOP could shift away from his influence in the future. Cassidy told CNN’s Pamela Brown that he rejects “the premise that [Trump is] the leader of the Republican Party” and that the GOP could elect…
Watch the full version of an interview with the family of detained Iranian-American Emad Shargi that aired on Dec. 11, 2022, on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."
"I've said from day one I think it's a political stunt that's not really solving a problem," Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs said.
Brittney Griner is not expecting to make any immediate future plans, including whether to resume her career with the Mercury, according to espn.com.
Want to avoid or solve a Christmas calamity in the kitchen? Follow our expert tips.
Musk is more engaged in political issues than ever but an extremism researcher told Insider "any argument that he's trying to empower the center" is false.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A high-level U.S. delegation will travel to China next week to follow up on President Joe Biden's recent talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and prepare for Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit there early next year, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday. The U.S. announcement follows comments by a senior White House official that China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and pushback in Asia to its assertive diplomacy. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Laura Rosenberger will travel to China, South Korea and Japan from December 11-14, the State Department said in a statement.
Jordan Poole gives credit to his mother, Monet, on the development of his world-class production from the free-throw line.
More than 65 million Americans currently receive Social Security benefits, and nearly 90% of retired workers depend on those monthly checks to some degree, according to a poll from Gallup. Given the impact Social Security has on financial well-being, retired workers must stay informed on the program. With that in mind, here are three big changes coming to Social Security in 2023.
“Deputies must be held accountable when it comes to their interactions with the public — whether on duty or off,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the Black Sea grain export agreement on Sunday with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, as both sides seek changes that would boost their exports. Turkey has acted as mediator alongside the United Nations in the grain deal, which opened up Ukrainian ports for exports after a six-month de facto Russian blockade. Moscow is seeking better guarantees for its own food and fertiliser exports, while Kyiv wants the deal expanded to increase the number of Ukrainian ports it opens for shipping.
Story at a glance More U.S. adults simultaneously used cannabis and alcohol following state-level legalizations of recreational marijuana, according to new data collected between 2008 and 2019. This month, Missouri became the latest state to legalize recreational cannabis while New York state issued its first marijuana dispensary licenses in late November. In total, 21 states,…