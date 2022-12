Reuters

Fox Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch is set to be questioned under oath on Tuesday in a defamation lawsuit over his network’s coverage of unfounded vote-rigging claims during the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Election technology company Dominion Voting Systems is seeking $1.6 billion in damages from Fox News Network, which it alleges spread false claims that its machines were used to rig the 2020 election against Republican Donald Trump and in favor of his Democratic rival Joe Biden. Murdoch, 91, is the most high-profile figure to face questioning in the case, which is part of a multi-front legal campaign by Dominion against Fox and other conservative outlets and commentators who accused the company of conspiring to oust Trump.