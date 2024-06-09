Brittney Griner return sparks big weekend for Phoenix Mercury

All it took was Brittney Griner to return to the Phoenix Mercury for the season to turn around as the Mercury snapped a six-game losing streak to the Dallas Wings in Sunday's 97-90 double-overtime thriller.

Griner's layup with 33 seconds tied the game and sent the Mercury (6-6) into overtime with the Wings to continue a back-and-forth affair at College Park Center in Arlington.

It was the second game back for Griner, who returned on Friday after missing the first 10 games of the season with a toe injury. Griner was restricted minutes-wise in her first game, but exploded against the Wings with 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting and five assists. She grabbed nine rebounds as the Mercury tallied 29 against the Wings.

Griner's presence in the middle helped the Mercury stay close with the taller Wings lineup.

The Mercury issued five blocks as Griner and Natasha Mack each had two each and Diana Taurasi had one.

The Mercury went 8-2 down the stretch in the second overtime to stop the Wings' hot shooters. Kahleah Copper took over and scored seven of the Mercury's 19 points. Copper led the Mercury with 29 points and banked four 3-pointers on 11 attempts.

Center Teaira McCowan scored 20 for the Wings, but was issued a technical foul with 56 seconds left in the game for shoving Taurasi out of bounds.

Often a challenge for the Mercury, Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points and had 10 assists. Ogunbowale scored 40 points when the Wings first met with the Mercury on May 25 and went 0-for-2 in the second overtime.

The Mercury will return to Footprint Center to face the Las Vegas Aces (5-3) on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Mercury are 3-1 in the Commissioner's Cup matchups.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Brittney Griner, Kahleah Copper lead Mercury in 2OT win in Dallas