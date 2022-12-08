33

Brittney Griner released in U.S.-Russia prisoner swap

STORY: BIDEN: "She's safe, she's on a plane, she's on her way home."

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he’d won the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner, after months in Russian custody.

Griner was arrested in Russia in February, tried and convicted of drug charges, and sentenced to nine years in a penal colony.

BIDEN: "After months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones, and she should have been there all along."

The Russian foreign ministry said Moscow had exchanged Griner for convicted Russian arms dealer Victor Bout.

Dubbed "the merchant of death," Bout spent decades trafficking guns to rogue states, rebel groups, and murderous warlords. He was nabbed in a sting operation in 2008, extradited to the U.S., and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Russian news agencies said the Griner-Bout swap occurred at an airport in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

Griner has maintained that it was an "honest mistake" that lead to her arrest and did not mean to break the law. She had a prescription at the time in the U.S. for medical marijuana for relief from chronic injuries.

The 32-year-old star of the Women's National Basketball Association's Phoenix Mercury is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, who was in Russia to play basketball during the U.S. off-season.

Biden described Russia’s prosecution of Griner as a "show trial," and said he never waved in his commitment to see her freed.

BIDEN: "She wrote to me back in July. She didn't ask for special treatment, even though we'd been working on her release from day one. She requested a simple, 'please don't forget about me and the other American detainees.'"

Biden said he would continue to work toward the release of other Americans he said were unjustly detained, naming Paul Whelan, who is currently in Russian prison.

CHERELLE GRINER: "Today my family is whole. But as you all are aware, there are so many other families that are not whole."

Griner's wife Cherelle Griner thanked Biden and his administration for freeing Brittney, but paid tribute to those who were still waiting to see loved ones again.

CHERELLE GRINER: "We do understand that there are still people out here who are enduring what I endured, the last nine months, of missing, tremendously, their loved ones."

But she was committed to celebrating this moment.

CHERELLE GRINER: "So, I'm going to smile right now."

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 9-Brittney Griner freed from Russia, swapped for notorious arms dealer

    U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout and was heading home on Thursday, ending what President Joe Biden called months of "hell" for her and her wife. The swap was arranged after months of talks during a time of high tension between the two countries after Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner a generational talent on the court

    WNBA star Brittney Griner's 10-month imprisonment in Russia on drug charges came to an end on Thursday, spreading relief and joy across the sports world and beyond. It's unknown if and when she might return to a basketball court. On the court, Griner was a dominant force in leading Baylor to the 2012 NCAA championship, then went onto stardom as a lanky anchor for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and as a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA.

  • 'The choice was one or none' -Blinken on Griner prisoner swap

    STORY: Griner was traded for Russian citizen Viktor Bout, a former arms dealer. The exchange took place in the United Arab Emirates at Abu Dhabi airport, where the two walked past each other on a tarmac, a U.S. administration official said.Griner, a player of the Women's National Basketball Association's Phoenix Mercury, was arrested on Feb. 17. Talks to secure her release were complicated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 and the subsequent deep souring of ties between Washington and Moscow.

  • Special Report: Biden announces Brittney Griner is "on her way home" after prisoner swap

    President Biden spoke at the White House after WNBA star Brittney Griner was released by Russia in a prisoner swap. "She's safe, she's on a plane, she's on her way home," Biden said. He said the U.S. continues to seek the release of another detained American, Paul Whelan. Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle, also spoke and thanked those who helped negotiate the release. Watch their full remarks in this CBS News Special Report

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner on her way home after prisoner swap with Russia

    Brittney Griner is on her way home after 10 months in Russian prisons. The WNBA star’s release was part of a prisoner swap coordinated between U.S. and Russian officials. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini has more.

  • Family of American prisoner Paul Whelan backs Griner deal

    The brother of an American detained in Russia since 2018 said Thursday that his family fears he will not be released for years, even as they supported the U.S. government's agreement to a prisoner exchange that freed WNBA star Brittney Griner but left Paul Whelan behind. Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive, has been jailed on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are baseless. U.S. officials said Russia refused to consider including Whelan in the Griner deal, calling it a “one or none” decision.

  • Lawmakers react to Brittney Griner prisoner swap, more documents found in Trump's possession

    Lawmakers are weighing in on the White House's prisoner swap that got WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner released from a Russia prison. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins us from Capitol Hill with more on that, plus the latest on more classified documents were found in former President Donald Trump's storage unit in Florida.

  • What to Know About Brittney Griner's Release from a Russian Penal Colony

    In one of the most surprising and uplifting days of the Biden presidency, Griner is on her way home for the holidays, following a prisoner swap that saw her released in exchange for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

  • Southwest Airlines Launches Pilot Program To Help Families Board First What to Know

    Southwest will designate a space in the gate area where families can gather so they can pre-board before the start of the normal boarding process.

  • Video: President Joe Biden announces Brittney Griner's release from Russia

    President Biden announced the prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout and the WNBA star alongside Griner's wife Cherelle and Vice President Harris.

  • Brittney Griner is on her way home — Here's all we know about her detainment and finally, her release

    From her arrest, trial, and verdict to the eventual prisoner swap that's secured her release, here's everything that's happened since Brittney Griner was first detained in Russia.

  • Accused ringleader charged in ticket scheme involving street racers

    A crackdown on an alleged fix-it ticket scheme involving illegal street racers led to charges against the scheme's suspected ringleader, California Highway Patrol officials said.

  • 'She's on her way home' -Biden on release of Brittney Griner

    STORY: "After months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones, and she should have been there all along," Biden said standing alongside Griner's wife, Cherelle.Griner was arrested in Russia in February, tried and convicted of drug charges and sentenced to nine years in a penal colony. The 32-year-old star of the Women's National Basketball Association's Phoenix Mercury is a two-time Olympic gold medallist, who was in Russia to play basketball during the U.S. off-season. She has maintained that it was an "honest mistake" and did not mean to break the law. She had a prescription at the time in the U.S. for medical marijuana for relief from chronic injuries.Biden said he would continue to work toward the release of other American he said were unjustly detained, naming Paul Whelan, who is currently in Russian prison. "Sadly, for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul's case different than Brittney's. And while we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul's release, we are not giving up," he said.Cherelle Griner told reporters, "today my family is whole," but paid tribute to those who were still waiting to see loved ones again. "We do understand that there are still people out here who are enduring what I endured, the last nine months, of missing their loved ones," she said.The Russian foreign ministry said Moscow had exchanged Griner for convicted Russian arms dealer Victor Bout.

  • How will the WNBA work to keep players from going overseas?

    Following Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner's release from a Russian penal colony on Thursday, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert spoke about how the league plans to keep other players from needing to play overseas in the offseason in the future.

  • Brittney Griner released by Russia in 1-for-1 prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout

    Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout.

  • Federal government pushes back REAL ID deadline. Here’s what that means for Georgia residents

    The REAL ID requirements allow the TSA to improve security measures such as identity management and checkpoint screening in order to cut down on fraud and potential threats.

  • What Brittney Griner's release means for other hostages

    Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a high-profile prisoner exchange with the U.S. But they failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years. The Washington Post spoke to experts about what Griner’s release may mean for the future of other American hostages.

  • Biden says White House is 'speaking' to family of Paul Whelan

    Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner in exchange for the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, American officials said. Paul Whelan remains incarcerated in Russia, where he's been since 2018.

  • Brittney Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer

    Moscow released WNBA star Brittney Griner in a swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout on Dec. 8.

  • FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle

    A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said.