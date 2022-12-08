Brittney Griner released from Russian prison
After the WNBA star was released from Russia in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout, "The View" co-hosts discuss how this move impacts fellow American Paul Whelan.
After the WNBA star was released from Russia in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout, "The View" co-hosts discuss how this move impacts fellow American Paul Whelan.
Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to a U.S. official.
WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison as part of a prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout. Paul Whelan was left out of the deal, though President Biden vowed to keep working for his release. Margaret Brennan has the details of the trade.
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, the White House said.
Viktor Bout, one of the world's most infamous arms dealers, has been released from US custody. Bout, also known as the Merchant of Death, was released as part of a prisoner exchange with US basketball star Brittney Griner. He was conscripted into the Soviet Army when he was 18 years old and while Bout insists he was never a spy, it has been claimed he once worked for the GRU. "Viktor Bout, in my eyes, is one of the most dangerous men on the face of the Earth," Michael Braun, the former chief of operations for the US Drug Enforcement Administration, said. Bout was extradited from Thailand to the US in 2010 after a sting operation by the US Drug Enforcement Agency two years earlier. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison in April 2012 after being found guilty of conspiracy to kill Americans and US officials.
Russia's Federal Security Service released video on Dec. 8 of the prisoner swap between WNBA star Brittney Griner and arms dealer Viktor Bout.
STORY: BIDEN: "She's safe, she's on a plane, she's on her way home."U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he’d won the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner, after months in Russian custody.Griner was arrested in Russia in February, tried and convicted of drug charges, and sentenced to nine years in a penal colony.BIDEN: "After months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones, and she should have been there all along."The Russian foreign ministry said Moscow had exchanged Griner for convicted Russian arms dealer Victor Bout.Dubbed "the merchant of death," Bout spent decades trafficking guns to rogue states, rebel groups, and murderous warlords. He was nabbed in a sting operation in 2008, extradited to the U.S., and sentenced to 25 years in prison.Russian news agencies said the Griner-Bout swap occurred at an airport in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.Griner has maintained that it was an "honest mistake" that lead to her arrest and did not mean to break the law. She had a prescription at the time in the U.S. for medical marijuana for relief from chronic injuries.The 32-year-old star of the Women's National Basketball Association's Phoenix Mercury is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, who was in Russia to play basketball during the U.S. off-season.Biden described Russia’s prosecution of Griner as a "show trial," and said he never waved in his commitment to see her freed.BIDEN: "She wrote to me back in July. She didn't ask for special treatment, even though we'd been working on her release from day one. She requested a simple, 'please don't forget about me and the other American detainees.'"Biden said he would continue to work toward the release of other Americans he said were unjustly detained, naming Paul Whelan, who is currently in Russian prison.CHERELLE GRINER: "Today my family is whole. But as you all are aware, there are so many other families that are not whole."Griner's wife Cherelle Griner thanked Biden and his administration for freeing Brittney, but paid tribute to those who were still waiting to see loved ones again.CHERELLE GRINER: "We do understand that there are still people out here who are enduring what I endured, the last nine months, of missing, tremendously, their loved ones."But she was committed to celebrating this moment.CHERELLE GRINER: "So, I'm going to smile right now."
Newtown man Robert Hoagland, 59, disappeared in 2013 and was found dead 89 miles away in New York
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.
Klay Thompson made a crucial mistake late in the Warriors' 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz.
Things were heated between Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Clarkson late in the Warriors' 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz.
That was fun, wasn’t it? #GoBucks
McCollum and his guest get into the origin of the too small taunt as well.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give No. 25 Ohio State a 67-66 victory over Rutgers on Thursday night. Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi blocked Brice Sensbaugh's shot with nine seconds left, and the Scarlet Knights led by three with seven seconds to go. Bruce Thornton made a pair of free throws to pull the Buckeyes within one with five seconds left, and Caleb McConnell then made one of two for Rutgers.
The Lakers may have interest in acquiring Cam Reddish.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared a heartfelt message to Brittney Griner after news broke that the WNBA star is heading back home to the United States.
Celtics big man Robert Williams arrived in style for Wednesday night's game in Phoenix, but it was team president Brad Stevens who stole the show.
Aubrey Griffin scored 19 of her 29 points in the second half to lead the sixth-ranked UConn women’s basketball team to a 69-64 victory over Princeton on Thursday.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr broke down the team's turnover led to the disastrous ending in their loss to the Utah Jazz.
Tanner Holden's buzzer beater leads Ohio State past Rutgers in thriller
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Filip Rebraca had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Iowa used a big start to beat No. 20 Iowa State 75-56 on Thursday night, giving coach Fran McCaffery his 500th career victory. McCaffery, in his 27th season as a head coach and his 13th at Iowa, was hugged by sons Connor and Patrick, who started Thursday, as the final seconds ran off. ''Did you notice I don't have the same clothes on?'' McCaffery said with a smile at his postgame news conference.