Brittney Griner released from Russia in prisoner swap
ABC News' Mary Bruce reports on the Biden administration securing the release of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner from Russia following her 294-day detention.
The House has passed the annual defense authorization bill, sending the mammoth, $847 billion measure to the Senate for consideration and eventually to President Biden’s desk ahead of the year-end deadline. We’ll share what’s in the bill and how it ultimately got passed in the chamber, plus more on the release of Brittney Griner and…
Tina Kraus reports on prisoner swap orchestrated by Biden administration bringing Brittney Griner home from Russia (12-8-2022)
Marine veteran Paul Whelan remains in Russian prison after WNBA star Brittney Griner was freed in a prisoner swap with Viktor Bout, nicknamed the ""Merchant of Death."" Ryan Fayhee, attorney for the Whelan family, spoke to CBS News on Whelan's condition.
Brittney Griner, who was detained in Russia, was released in a swap for an arms dealer. Another US prisoner, Paul Whelan, remains in Russia. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Plenty of Americans didn't support the US government's efforts to bring Brittney Griner home. An expert in hostage taking and recovery explains why.
Footage of Griner's return to American custody was released by Russian state news outlets after President Biden announced the swap Thursday morning.
Brittney Griner's release from Russia in a high-profile prisoner exchange should be celebrated, not disparaged by reactions reeking of bias and bigotry.
The basketball star returns home 10 months after she left the US to play the game in Russia.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared a heartfelt message to Brittney Griner after news broke that the WNBA star is heading back home to the United States.
Pro basketball player Brittney Griner was released from Russian custody on Dec. 8 in a prisoner swap. Here's how her wife, Cherelle, fought for her freedom.
New footage released by Russian state media showed WNBA star Brittney Griner walking past Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during Thursday’s prisoner swap in Abu Dhabi, The Washington Post reported. Griner was accompanied by three men in suits as she approached Bout and an American man on the tarmac in the United Arab Emirates, according to the…
WNBA star Brittney Griner is back home in America after spending months in a Russian prison. The U.S. traded grinner for a well-known Russian arms dealer nicknamed the "merchant of death." However, it's who the U.S. wasn't able to bring home that has some critical of the Biden administration.
American basketball star Brittney Griner headed home Thursday night, freed from Russian prison in exchange for the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in the culmination of an eight-month saga of high diplomacy and dashed hopes. The deal, the second in eight months amid tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, secured the release of the most prominent American detained abroad and achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden.
"She's safe, she's on a plane, she's on her way home," President Biden confirmed.
