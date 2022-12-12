Brittney Griner recuperating after return from Russia
The WNBA star has begun her recovery after returning to the U.S. following her detainment in Russia, officials said.
Army Major George Miller returns from deployment to surprise his daughter, Bella, at her soccer game for Cornerstone Christian Schools in Texas.
This unique co-sharing model allows you to own 1/21 of five homes, from Chamonix to Barcelona.
Sin City has seen lots of famous names disappear on the Las Vegas Strip, but how and when a big one goes away remains in doubt.
Nneka Ogwumike will serve a third term as president of the WNBA Players Association after being re-elected.
Mock them if you must, but these sappy Christmas rom-coms hold up a mirror to our innermost longings.
A summit of African leaders is taking place this week in Washington, D.C., where the White House on Monday announced a $55-billion commitment to Africa over the next three years across a range of sectors.
The latest Yellowstone installment begins on December 18. Here's how to watch and stream 1923.
Congress must act before the end of session to pass these five conservation land use bills, before Republicans take control of the House. | Opinion
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior U.S. officials plan to have talks this week with Russian counterparts to discuss the case of Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia, days after attempts to gain his freedom were rebuffed by Moscow, the White House said on Monday. The United States had sought but failed to persuade Russia to include Whelan in the deal that resulted in the release of WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner in exchange for the release of convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. "We will have an engagement with them this week," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.
Now, per Woj, it's mostly just a matter of Timelord feeling ready to make his season debut.
Westworld and The Nevers, two recently-cancelled HBO series, will no longer be available to watch...
Brittney Griner made a return to the court and dunked in her first workout since her release from Russia.
Stephen Jackson tells the incredible story of a retired Michael Jordan stepping into a Charlotte Bobcats practice scrimmage and leading the second unit to a win over the starters.
The Celtics followed Saturday's frustrating loss to the Warriors with a blowout loss to the Clippers on Monday night. We share our takeaways from the defeat, which only marks Boston's second two-game skid of the season.
There's a new No. 1 in men's college basketball.
Bryce James is already signing NIL deals at 15.
The Indiana Hoosiers' tougher non-conference schedule continues after finals when they visit the defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) No. 7 Texas had already been through a long, bewildering day, and there was still a game to play. Coach Chris Beard was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge early Monday. Assistant Rodney Terry called the players together to talk, urging them to rally to each other and stay focused on their matchup with Rice.
"Yesterday my heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts of MANY!"
© Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports Purdue basketball has moved up to No. 1 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll. This ranking comes after the Boilermakers picked up wins over Hofstra and Nebraska .Purdue was powered by Zach Edey and Fletcher Loyer for a second consecutive week.