Brittney Griner recuperating after return from Russia

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior U.S. officials plan to have talks this week with Russian counterparts to discuss the case of Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia, days after attempts to gain his freedom were rebuffed by Moscow, the White House said on Monday. The United States had sought but failed to persuade Russia to include Whelan in the deal that resulted in the release of WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner in exchange for the release of convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. "We will have an engagement with them this week," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.