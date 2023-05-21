Brittney Griner records double-double in home debut, Mercury fall to Sky

The last game Brittney Griner played in the WNBA was against the Chicago Sky.

But now, 582 days later (19 months, 5 days), that loss is miniscule compared to what happened to Griner following that defeat.

She's not the same player she was when she last faced the Sky, but everything she has given to be on the court again is what matters.

Griner made the most of her home debut, recording a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds, but the Mercury couldn't match up with the Sky and fell 75-69 on Sunday.

“I’m just getting back into it and just practicing every day and going hard. My teammates believe in me and just support me," Griner said. "Defense in that preseason game was horrible, so I knew that was a big focus coming. Just coming out and having a defensive game and trying to get the offense going.”

Invigorated by the pregame festivities, Griner kickstarted a 5-0 run when she scored the opening layup 14 seconds into the game and earned a trip to the line.

Griner once again erupted the place when she returned a block from Moriah Jefferson for a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter to finalize a 6-0 run.

The Mercury struggled defensively in its season opener in Los Angeles on Friday, but earned some help when wing Sophie Cunningham was activated after suffering a left knee injury in the preseason finale.

Cunningham was on the floor for 19 minutes and registered three rebounds and two assists.

Cunningham’s return wasn’t the only change for the Mercury. Michaela Onyenwere was put into the starting lineup in favor over Brianna Turner.

As the game progressed, the Sky began to take advantage of the many mistakes from the Mercury. Players weren’t finishing their shots and often were giving away possessions to the Sky. The Mercury were also doomed by 19 turnovers.

“We do have a lot of new people and anybody who was on the team last year that wasn’t previously here was new with BG as well," head coach Vanessa Nygaard said. "So just working the timing and working on those things, I think it will take a little bit of time. There will be a lot of focus placed on (turnovers) because that number is still too high."

Things were chippy between both teams as Taurasi and Sky guard Dana Evans both earned technical fouls midway through the third quarter. The Mercury had to play it safe at the end of the third quarter when Taurasi earned her fourth personal foul. Both teams combined for 68 fouls.

Brittney Griner announced in the home opener vs. the Chicago Sky. pic.twitter.com/ZGJFxUJVq2 — Jenna Ortiz (@jennarortiz) May 21, 2023

A homecoming like no other

Wherever Brittney Griner was, hype followed.

In front of a filled out lower bowl and an open upper level, Griner was welcomed back with a substantial amount of noise. No. 42 jerseys were prominent in the crowd, but fans were also given an orange shirt with an outline of Griner’s face with her initial announcement of returning to the Mercury on it.

May 21, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Lea Sourribes and Sarah Douida from Paris wave to Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner during the home opener against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Several people came in support of Griner, including Roger D. Carstens, the Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs of United States of America, and Neda Sharghi, Chair of Steering Committee for Bring Our Families Home.

Mercury wing Sophie Cunningham addressed the crowd before the game and thanked the fans for showing up to the game in support of Griner after everything that happened last year.

The loudest moment came during pregame introductions when Griner came out last with an introduction that celebrated her return.

Griner was visibly moved by the tribute and was seen wiping her eyes just before tip-off. Griner's family was in attendance and marked one of the first games since high school where she had her entire family at a game.

“It was emotional, just hearing and seeing some of the clips," Griner said. "It was really good, part of the process of healing is just letting it out, so I got choked up a little bit."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Brittney Griner scores 27 points in home debut, Mercury fall to Sky