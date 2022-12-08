Brittney Griner receives heartfelt message from Steve Kerr, Warriors

Kerr, Warriors share heartfelt Griner message after her release originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared a heartfelt message to Brittney Griner after news broke that the WNBA star is heading back home to the United States.

Griner was in Russian detention for nearly 10 months before the U.S. government completed a prisoner exchange with Russia on Thursday.

“Brittney, I just want to tell you on behalf of the entire Warriors organization, we are so thrilled for you and your family,” Kerr said. “We can’t imagine what you’ve been through. Unbelievable perseverance that you’ve shown just to make it through your time in Russia. We’re so happy you’re coming home.

“I also want to say thanks to the entire WNBA community and the NBA community. So many players across both leagues have kept this issue at the forefront and kept the pressure on our government to continue to fight for you, Brittney. And I want to thank our government officials for making this happen as well.

"Much love. We’re so thrilled for you and your family. Welcome home.”

Griner, who has played nine WNBA seasons for the Phoenix Mercury, was arrested at a Russian airport in February for having less than one gram of hashish oil in her luggage. She was found guilty by the Russian court for drug smuggling and possession charges in August and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

“There has not been a day over the past 10 months where we all haven't had Brittney Griner on our minds and in our hearts and that has now turned into a collective wave of joy and relief knowing that she will soon be reunited with her family, the WNBA player community, and her friends,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement.

"Brittney has had to endure an unimaginable situation and we’re thrilled that she is on her way home to family and friends," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

Griner is heading back home. Kerr, the Warriors and the rest of the basketball community are relieved Griner can get back to her life.

