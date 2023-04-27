Brittney Griner press conference replay: Watch Phoenix Mercury star deliver remarks

Phoenix Mercury standout Brittney Griner addressed the media Thursday ahead of her anticipated return to the basketball court.

Griner appears to be nearing closer to what would mark her first appearance in a WNBA game since 2021, due to her 10-month detainment in Russia for vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis allegedly found in her luggage at an airport near Moscow.

The seven-time All-Star and former WNBA champion was freed from Russia in a prison swap announced in December involving arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Following her release, Griner is able to resume her accomplished basketball career in which she has won two Olympic gold medals and was named an All-Star in all but two years of her nine-year WNBA career.

She re-signed with the Mercury in February.

Brittney Griner appears on stage at the 54th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif., on Feb. 25, 2023.

Contributing: Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY

