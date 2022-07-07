Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drugs charge in Russia

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty Thursday in a Russian court to a drugs charge, according to Reuters.

"I'd like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn't want to break the law," Griner said in court. "I'd like to give my testimony later. I need time to prepare."

ESPN's T.J. Quinn also reported that a source said Griner told the court she accidentally packed the vape cartridges containing hashish oil that were allegedly found in her luggage by Russian officials when she was arrested in February.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a tweet that members of the U.S. Embassy in Russia attended the hearing and "delivered to her a letter from President Biden."

"We will not relent until Brittney, Paul Whelan, and all other wrongfully detained Americans are reunited with their loved ones," Blinken stated in the tweet.

Griner faces up to 10 years in prison. Her next court hearing is scheduled for July 14.

Bringing Griner home 'a priority' for the U.S.

Griner has been behind bars since Feb. 17 when she flew into a Moscow airport and Russian customs officials allegedly found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. She has been under investigation for the large-scale transportation of drugs.

The United States government deemed Griner "wrongfully detained" by the Russian government, but steps to bring the WNBA star home have not been publicly disclosed. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that Griner's release "is a priority for this president" a day after Griner sent a handwritten letter to President Joe Biden.

While the guilty plea does mean Griner could face jail time, it potentially signals the next phase in any negotiations for her release. Quinn reported that "there was recognition that [Griner] will have to admit guilt before Russia agrees to a deal to send her home. Pleading now, it was thought, would get that out of the way and possibly help move negotiations forward."

Those negotiations could potentially involve Whelan, too. A former Marine who was sentenced in a Moscow court to 16 years on spying charges, Whelan has been detained in Russia since December, 2018.

Russian state media has reported that the Kremlin is seeking the release of Viktor Bout, a notorious arms trafficker known as the "Merchant of Death." Bout flooded fierce conflicts in Africa and the Middle East with weapons, U.S. authorities say. He was arrested in a 2008 sting operation in Thailand, extradited to the United States and eventually sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens, delivery of anti-aircraft missiles and providing aid to a terrorist organization.