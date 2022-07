Field Level Media

Victor Oladipo went into free agency with his eyes open, determined to find what would be the best place for him. Oladipo signed his new contract with the Miami Heat on Thursday, a two-year deal with the second of those years at his option. Injuries and recovery have limited him to 12 regular-season appearances out of a possible 110 in his first season-and-a-half with the franchise, and both he and the Heat are banking on him being able to handle much more this coming year.