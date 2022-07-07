Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russia
WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession and smuggling charges in Russia on Thursday. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns has more on the case from the White House. Then, Sean Sullivan, deputy politics editor for campaigns at the Washington Post, joins CBS News' Jamie Yuccas to discuss the possibility of a prisoner swap with Moscow.