  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Brittney Griner played up her mock translator role as Diana Taurasi answered another question in Spanish at the WNBA Finals

Meredith Cash
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittney Griner reacts to Diana Taurasi answering a press conference question in Spanish.
Brittney Griner reacts to Diana Taurasi answering a press conference question in Spanish. WNBA; Just Women's Sports/Twitter

  • WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has become the unofficial, ill-equipped translator for the Phoenix Mercury.

  • Her legendary teammate - WNBA all-time leading scorer Diana Taurasi - has seamlessly switched languages to answer a question in back-to-back press conferences at the WNBA Finals.

  • Griner seemed surprised the first time Taurasi fielded a question in Spanish, but when the 10-time WNBA All-Star was asked another one after the Mercury's Game 2 victory Wednesday night, the 6-foot-9 dunker was prepared to offer mock translations for the group.

  • As Taurasi mixed some English words - "overtime," for example - into her answer, Griner would knowingly nod her head and jokingly explain the meaning to everyone else in the room.

  • At the end of Taurasi's answer, a Phoenix staffer asked "Brittney, translation?" and she erupted into a fit of giggles.

  • Check out the hilarious clip below:

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories