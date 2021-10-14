Brittney Griner played up her mock translator role as Diana Taurasi answered another question in Spanish at the WNBA Finals
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has become the unofficial, ill-equipped translator for the Phoenix Mercury.
Her legendary teammate - WNBA all-time leading scorer Diana Taurasi - has seamlessly switched languages to answer a question in back-to-back press conferences at the WNBA Finals.
Griner seemed surprised the first time Taurasi fielded a question in Spanish, but when the 10-time WNBA All-Star was asked another one after the Mercury's Game 2 victory Wednesday night, the 6-foot-9 dunker was prepared to offer mock translations for the group.
As Taurasi mixed some English words - "overtime," for example - into her answer, Griner would knowingly nod her head and jokingly explain the meaning to everyone else in the room.
At the end of Taurasi's answer, a Phoenix staffer asked "Brittney, translation?" and she erupted into a fit of giggles.
Check out the hilarious clip below:
