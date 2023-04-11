Brittney Griner planning to write memoir about her 'unfathomable' time in Russian prison

Women's basketball star Brittney Griner is currently working on a memoir, scheduled for release next spring, that details her harrowing experience of being held captive in a Russian prison.

Griner, who was playing for a Russian women's team during the WNBA offseason, was arrested at Moscow's airport in February 2022 and detained for nearly 10 months after officials found cannabis oil in her luggage.

"That day (in February) was the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life which only now am I ready to share," Griner said in a statement released Tuesday by publisher Alfred A. Knopf.

Ultimately, she was freed in December when U.S. and Russian officials agreed to a high-profile prisoner swap.

"After an incredibly challenging 10 months in detainment, I am grateful to have been rescued and to be home. Readers will hear my story and understand why I’m so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world," Griner said.

Brittney Griner appears on stage at the 54th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif., on Feb. 25, 2023.

STAY UP-TO-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

Griner added that she hopes her book will raise awareness of other Americans being held overseas.

Griner, 32, is a 6-foot-9 two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-time collegiate All-American and seven-time WNBA All-Star.

After returning home to the U.S., Griner signed a one-year contract to return to the Phoenix Mercury, the team she helped lead to a WNBA title in 2014.

Her return to the WNBA court for the first time since Oct. 17, 2021, will be a major event, with ESPN announcing last week it would broadcast the Mercury's season opener against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 19 and its home opener against the Chicago Sky on May 21.

Contributing: The Associated Press, Victoria Hernandez

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brittney Griner plans spring 2024 memoir about captivity in Russia