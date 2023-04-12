Brittney Griner to pen book on wrongful detainment in Russia

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner made headlines in 2022 when she was unlawfully detained in Russia on her way back to play for the UMMC Ekaterinburg basketball team. Griner has played in Russia since 2014 to supplement her WNBA income. WNBA players often play in other professional leagues throughout the world in the offseason.

Many WNBA players head to Russia in the offseason where they can command upward of $1 million, which is nearly four times their salary in the United States.

Griner shared her plans for the memoir on social media.

“I arrived in Moscow to rejoin the UMMC Ekaterinburg basketball team and was immediately detained at the airport. That day was the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life which only now am I ready to share.

“The primary reason I traveled back to Russia for work that day was because I wanted to make my wife, family and teammates proud. After an incredibly challenging 10 months in detainment, I am grateful to have been rescued and to be home. Readers will hear my story and understand why I’m so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world.

“By writing this book, I also hope to raise awareness surrounding other Americans wrongfully detained abroad such as Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, Emad Shargi, Airan Berry, Shahab Dalili, Luke Denman, Eyvin Hernandez, Majd Kamalmaz, Jerrel Kenemore, Kai Li, Siamak Namazi, Austin Tice, Mark Swidan and Morad Tahbaz.”

The book is set to be released in the spring of 2024.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire