Brittney Griner with an And One vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury) with an And One vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 05/19/2023
Brittney Griner took the court for her first real WNBA game in nearly 600 days on Friday night in Los Angeles.
Follow 2023 WNBA season openers with live updates from Yahoo Sports.
Griner is home, safe, playing basketball again. Smiling, signing autographs, hanging with the next generation of WNBA fans. There was a real chance this day never came.
Griner and Taurasi have played eight seasons together with the Mercury since 2013.
Griner said the journey to returning to basketball from “basically doing nothing” was strenuous and is “still a process.”
