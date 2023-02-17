Brittney Griner, one year after being detained by Russia, represents best of Black History Month | Opinion

In February for Black History Month, USA TODAY Sports is publishing the series “28 Black Stories in 28 Days.” We examine the issues, challenges and opportunities Black athletes and sports officials continue to face after the nation’s reckoning on race following the murder of George Floyd in 2020. This is the third installment of the series.

It was one year ago, on Feb. 17, 2022, when Brittney Griner was detained by Russia over drug charges. What happened after that was an international odyssey that ended in a way Russia didn't intend: with Griner being viewed by many people as a hero who stood up to authoritarianism.

Now, all this time later, Griner is enjoying public life again. She appeared recently at the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament with her wife, Cherelle Griner. It was one of several public appearances she’s made recently and she looks, well, amazingly happy, which is understandable since she was held by Russians for 10 months.

An Arizona Congressman, Greg Stanton, tweeted a photo he took of Griner and again you can see that smile.

Great visit with @brittneygriner as she worked out in preparation for the upcoming @PhoenixMercury season. She and Cherelle are ecstatic to be home in Phoenix and made clear their commitment to help all wrongfully detained Americans around the globe. pic.twitter.com/S2BsrjaJRu — Greg Stanton (@gregstantonaz) February 15, 2023

If you believe Griner was held unjustly by the Russians (and she was) and if you are happy that a fellow American is home with her family and enjoying life (and you should be) then seeing her smile is highly satisfying. (And to be clear we need to bring home Paul Whelan, too, as Griner has advocated.)

Griner’s story will go down as both one of grotesque abuse by the Russian legal system, and also bravery and perseverance by Griner.

But she represents something else. As we celebrate Black History Month, Griner exemplifies its ideals.

Let me explain what I mean.

The strength of Black women

WNBA star Brittney Griner, right, being greeted by wife Cherelle Griner after arriving at Kelly Field in San Antonio following her release in a prisoner swap with Russia on Dec. 9, 2022.

The month is mainly about remembering Black history which is important especially now, particularly because we’re seeing attempts to erase it.

However, Black History Month is also about reflecting on, and appreciating, people and things that are happening now. In Griner, I see a strong, brilliant, and resilient Black woman. I see someone who, like other Black women, constantly push to save democracy, and love this country, even at times when it doesn't love Black women back.

A remarkable quote about Griner

Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, speaks after President Joe Biden announced Brittney Griner's release in a prisoner swap with Russia.

A final thing about Griner and it has to do with one of the best quotes I’ve seen about her. Jamison Firestone has dedicated his life to fighting government corruption, particularly involving Vladimir Putin. He greatly admires Griner and that respect shows in something he once said about her.

"I worked in Russia for 18 years and I used to say the great thing about Russia is that the perceived risk is so much higher than the actual risk,” Firestone said. “And so you get paid incredibly well without really risking anything. But I was wrong. My first law partner was shot and killed, my second was imprisoned, tortured and killed, and I ended up running for my life, leaving everything I had worked for behind.

"Brittney just wanted to play basketball. She was offered a great deal, seemingly risk free, and ended up in prison for 10 months just so a dictator could free an arms trafficker.

"I think that says a lot about what Russia has become under Mr. Putin. That we made this trade says a lot about what America has remained. We put love over hate, or fear, and did the right thing. I’m glad she is home, and I’m proud she is going to fight for Paul Whelan’s release. She’s really special, and not just inside the world of sports."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brittney Griner reps best of Black History Month as strong WNBA star