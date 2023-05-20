Brittney Griner and the Mercury fall short of win for season opener in LA
Brittney Griner returned to the hardwood against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 19, 2023. Vice President Kamala Harris was in attendance
Brittney Griner took the court for her first real WNBA game in nearly 600 days on Friday night in Los Angeles.
“It’s a story everywhere we go. So this year it’ll be a story of joy, a story of happiness, a story of welcome back. That positive energy will probably help our team and be less of a distraction,” Nygaard said.
The WNBA season will be split across 12 channels and streaming platforms this year, but with this guide, watching every game should be a slam dunk.
Griner is home, safe, playing basketball again. Smiling, signing autographs, hanging with the next generation of WNBA fans. There was a real chance this day never came.
Griner and Taurasi have played eight seasons together with the Mercury since 2013.
