Brittney Griner makes season debut for Mercury against Minnesota Lynx

Brittney Griner made her long anticipated season debut for the Phoenix Mercury on Friday at Footprint Center against the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Lynx.

Griner was listed in the starting lineup, and the team posted on its X account (formerly Twitter) her return Friday night for the 7 p.m. game.

BREAKING NEWS: SEASON DEBUT FOR NO.42 BRITTNEY GRINER!



MAKE SOME NOISE FOR HER TONIGHT, X-FACTOR 💜 pic.twitter.com/upLSyhFILw — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) June 8, 2024

Griner has missed the last 10 games with a toe injury that occurred after playing her first preseason game against the Seattle Storm on May 7. The six-time All-Star center had five points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in that preseason loss at the Seattle Storm on May 7.

On Thursday, Griner went through full contact, including a scrimmage, for the first time since she was sidelined.

The Mercury have been sporting a much smaller lineup without the 6-9 Griner at center and have played 6-4 Natasha Mack in that position. Mack has done well with the task and has averaged 2.1 blocks per game and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner argues for a call against the Los Angeles Sparks during the third quarter on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Griner was injured and did not play. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Griner makes an impact in opening minutes

Griner won the opening tipoff against Napheesa Collier, which was then grabbed by Natasha Cloud. Griner in the post has been opening opportunities for Becca Allen and Diana Taurasi, including a 3-pointer from Allen to start the game.

Griner’s first layup came at 6:05 on a feed from Kahleah Copper as the Mercury are keeping up with the Lynx. Griner was taken out after four minutes on the floor and has gone 1-for-2 with one rebound and one turnover.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Brittney Griner makes anticipated debut for Mercury against Lynx