Brittney Griner makes debut on the court in preseason game at home

Brittney Griner made her much-anticipated return to the court in Friday’s preseason finale at Footprint Center.

And while there are still questions about the team’s look heading into next week’s season opener in Los Angeles, most of the attention was turned on Griner’s recovery process.

In the final tune-up game, the Mercury played nine different bench players and lost 90-71 to the Sparks.

“I was sitting there looking around and kind of zoned around a little bit because I didn’t think I’d be sitting here,” Griner said. “I didn’t think I’d be playing basketball this quickly. Even coming back, I didn’t know how it was going to go getting back to it. I’m grateful to be here and I’m not going to take a day for granted.”

Griner is cleared to go

After Griner missed the first preseason game, she made her debut at home and scored 10 points, including seven in the first quarter.

Griner went to the line eight times and made six of her free throws on 17:13 minutes on the floor.

Her debut included a block, but she was still getting used to the pace of the game on defense.

“Not where I want to be, but on the right track,” Griner said. “We’re making the right moves. I wasn’t gassed. Coach had a routine on how many minutes we’re going to go for this game. I felt good, I didn’t feel like I was gassed or dying or chest burning.”

Sophie Cunningham exited the third with injury

The Mercury had an unwelcome sight near the end of the third quarter when starting small forward Sophie Cunningham was helped off the court by Griner with a left knee injury.

“When one of us goes down, we’re always right there, whoever it is,” Griner said. “That’s one thing about this team, we’re always there for each other and we got each others’ back. We just hate to see that, especially in a preseason game, but she was all smiles back there.”

Defense is lagging behind

Part of Skylar Diggins-Smith's significance to last year’s team was her defensive game. There’s still time for the Mercury to work its kinks on defense, but Friday’s effort showed that the team wasn’t quite ready to aid Griner as she catches up to speed. The Sparks shot 21-for-35 (60%) and 4-for-11 from the 3 (36.4%) in the first half.

The Sparks showed a speedier lineup and had 18 fastbreak points.

“I felt our defensive performance was not good,” head coach Vanessa Nygaard said. “We spent a lot of time on that and the carryover was not great, so it’s good when the losses don’t count where we can refocus and pay attention. They shot phenomenally in the first half and we didn’t carry our hands and shift well.”

