Brittney Griner out indefinitely with toe injury for Phoenix Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury will be without center Brittney Griner for Tuesday's season opener in Las Vegas as she deals with a toe fracture on her left foot.

Griner will be sidelined for an unspecified amount of time, but will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.

The 6-9 center provided much-needed size for a guard-heavy roster that also includes four forwards. On Saturday, the Mercury added 6-5 forward Liz Dixon on a training camp contract to round out the 11-player roster.

Griner was out for Friday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Sparks, but played 15 minutes in the preseason opener against the Seattle Storm on May 8. Griner had five points, four rebounds, and two blocks in limited action.

The Mercury will have a busy month with eight games, including two against the defending champion Aces, and a road game against the New York Liberty.

